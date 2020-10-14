Milla Jovovich trades zombies for giant monsters in first full Monster Hunter trailer Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Based on Capcom's popular game franchise, Monster Hunter follows Jovovich's Captain Artemis and her team as they're transported to an alternate universe where monsters reign supreme. Without any knowledge of how to kill monsters (it's not exactly something most people on Earth have to deal with), Artemis and her unit partner with a mysterious man named Hunter (Tony Jaa). Alongside Hunter, it's up to the team to figure out a way to fight and destroy the various monsters they encounter to protect their home. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat).


