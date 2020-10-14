Firefox 81.0.2 Is Now Available for Download

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Mozilla has released a new minor update for Firefox browser on all desktop platforms to correct a small bug found in the way Twitter.com is handled. Firefox 81.0.2 is a minor revision to version 81, so it’s not supposed to introduce new features but further refine the experience with the browser on the desktop. According to the official release notes, Firefox 81.0.2 “fixes an incompatibility with Twitter.com manifesting itself with the intermittent display of a network protocol violation error page.” On the other hand, the good news is that Firefox 81 is thus getting more reliable, so if you’re using Mozilla’s browser, browsing the web should now be a more polished experience. One of the biggest changes in this major Firefox release was the addition of the Alpenglow theme, which joins the dark and light skins on all supported desktop platforms. Furthermore, Mozilla implemented support for multimedia keyboard controls in the browser, essentially allowing users to ...