OnePlus 8T announced with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz display for $749 Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 8T. As previously revealed, the new phone features new 65W fast-charging tech and a 120Hz display. Alongside the new phone, OnePlus also announced a new $45.99 (£55) pair of true wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Z.



There are two main models of the OnePlus 8T: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a second with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the US, you only get the higher spec model for $749, while both will be available in Europe for €599 / £549 and €699 / £649 respectively. In the US, the phones will be available from October 23rd, while in Europe they go on sale on October 20th.



