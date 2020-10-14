Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

OnePlus 8T announced with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz display for $749

The Verge Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
OnePlus 8T announced with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz display for $749The OnePlus 8T is available in green or silver. | Image; OnePlus

OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 8T. As previously revealed, the new phone features new 65W fast-charging tech and a 120Hz display. Alongside the new phone, OnePlus also announced a new $45.99 (£55) pair of true wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Z.

There are two main models of the OnePlus 8T: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a second with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the US, you only get the higher spec model for $749, while both will be available in Europe for €599 / £549 and €699 / £649 respectively. In the US, the phones will be available from October 23rd, while in Europe they go on sale on October 20th.

The OnePlus 8T comes with the company’s new Warp Charge 65 technology. As OnePlus announced...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

OnePlus 8 Android-based smartphones produced by OnePlus

OnePlus 8T review: the numbers game

 A capable, if incremental, update
The Verge

Here’s what the OnePlus 8T looks like

 Ishan Agarwal (Twitter)

Following an earlier leak of the OnePlus 8T from the front, we now have a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like..
The Verge
OnePlus 8T launch event set for October 14 [Video]

OnePlus 8T launch event set for October 14

OnePlus will announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 at an event due to take place at 10 am ET. According to The Verge, the smartphone company promises that the phone will include "a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights". In past years, OnePlus has used its T-series of phones as a half-step between its numbered flagships. They typically feature modest improvements in similarly designed phones. For example, last year, the OnePlus 7T featured a higher 90Hz refresh rate compared to the OnePlus 7 and added a third camera to the rear of the device.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Here's your best look yet at the OnePlus 8T

 We already had a fairly good idea of what the OnePlus 8T was going to look like. But now, thanks to a fresh leak and OnePlus-made teaser video, we know with...
engadget

The pandemic could change the way we look at transportation — here's how cities are reimagining streets with more bikes and fewer cars

 With more people cycling and less vehicle traffic, cities like New York, London, and Bogota are reimagining what transportation looks like.
Business Insider

The inside of Sony's PS5 Is Surprisingly Minimal

The inside of Sony's PS5 Is Surprisingly Minimal Here's what a $500 Wi-Fi router/Blu-ray player looks like on the inside.
eBaums World


Tweets about this