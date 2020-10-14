|
OnePlus 8T announced with 65W fast charging and a 120Hz display for $749
The OnePlus 8T is available in green or silver. | Image; OnePlus
OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 8T. As previously revealed, the new phone features new 65W fast-charging tech and a 120Hz display. Alongside the new phone, OnePlus also announced a new $45.99 (£55) pair of true wireless earbuds called the OnePlus Buds Z.
There are two main models of the OnePlus 8T: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a second with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the US, you only get the higher spec model for $749, while both will be available in Europe for €599 / £549 and €699 / £649 respectively. In the US, the phones will be available from October 23rd, while in Europe they go on sale on October 20th.
The OnePlus 8T comes with the company’s new Warp Charge 65 technology. As OnePlus announced...
