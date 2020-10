Lucid reveals the price of its base Air sedan — $77,400 minus $7,500 US tax credit Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Electric car company Lucid finally revealed the price of its least expensive vehicle and it will start at $77,400. US buyers also qualify for a $7,500 tax credit making the vehicle eventually cost $69,900. This version of the Lucid Air comes rightfully less equipped than its more expensive counterparts. For $77,400 buyers get a 480 […] 👓 View full article

