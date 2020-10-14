Global  
 

Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the star and director of the Resident Evil series, are ditching zombies to tackle a different horde of video game-inspired creatures in their Monster Hunter movie. They offered a brief look at what they’ve cooke...
