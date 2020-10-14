|
Facebook is reducing the reach of a disputed New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook has reduced the reach of a New York Post story that makes disputed claims about Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, pending a fact-check review. “While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform,” tweeted Facebook policy communications manager Andy Stone.
The Post article, published today, claims to have obtained emails and video from a laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden. But some journalists have questioned the veracity of the information, which the Post says was provided with help from President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump keeps talking about fracking in Pennsylvania: Here's what we know about this hot campaign issueIn Pennsylvania, Trump and Biden are making frequent trips to areas that are home to fracking operations, such as Pittsburgh and Luzerne County.
USATODAY.com
Trump seeks support from seniors and suburban women votersPresident Trump held a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Tuesday night and made appeals to seniors and suburban women voters. Democratic..
CBS News
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump nationally among seniorsSeveral polls have former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Trump among senior citizens and voters over 65 years old. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
US election polls: Biden maintains 11-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
New York Post Daily tabloid newspaper based in New York City
Biden's Biggest Gaffe Yet
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
De Blasio's Dysfunctional Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Facebook American online social networking service
'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus: YouTube bans misleading Covid-19 vaccine videosThe initiative follows Facebook's earlier pledge to ban ads that discourage vaccinations.
BBC News
Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever Veterans' Railcard
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:45Published
Starmer and Johnson clash over coronavirus 'circuit-breaker'
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:58Published
Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Senate report details Trump campaign's 2016 Russia connectionsThe fifth and final chapter spans nearly 1,000 pages and deals with counterintelligence concerns.
CBS News
Barrett: 'open question' if president can pardon himself
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Trump's first day of COVID-19 was Day 200 for me. Here's what I think of his 'victory.'We needed humanity and vulnerability from Trump. Instead we got political theater and aggressive machismo. All eyes were on him and he let us down.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this