JBL’s portable Bluetooth speaker is just $20 for Prime Day

Wednesday, 14 October 2020

We’re closing in on the end of Prime Day 2020, but there are still plenty of good deals going live on Amazon. Starting now, you can buy JBL’s highly rated Go 2 speaker for just $20. This speaker is usually $39.95, which means you’re saving $19.95. This price is available for the black, red, and blue options (but only black is currently in stock).



The newer item in this line, the JBL Go 3, also costs $39.95. That means the Go 2 isn’t a great buy at that price anymore, but it’s definitely worth a look with this discount tacked on (if you’re willing to consider an older model).



