|
JBL’s portable Bluetooth speaker is just $20 for Prime Day
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Amazon
We’re closing in on the end of Prime Day 2020, but there are still plenty of good deals going live on Amazon. Starting now, you can buy JBL’s highly rated Go 2 speaker for just $20. This speaker is usually $39.95, which means you’re saving $19.95. This price is available for the black, red, and blue options (but only black is currently in stock).
The newer item in this line, the JBL Go 3, also costs $39.95. That means the Go 2 isn’t a great buy at that price anymore, but it’s definitely worth a look with this discount tacked on (if you’re willing to consider an older model).
The JBL Go 2 is a tiny wireless speaker released in 2018. At just 4.21 x 3.8 x 1.45 inches and 6.49 ounces, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. And it’s IPX7...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Amazon employees petition to make Election Day a paid day offSome of the country's largest employers have expanded paid time-off policies for Election Day, but Amazon has not.
CBS News
Michael Blackson's Bummed 'Coming To America 2' Won't Be In TheatersMichael Blackson's bummed the "Coming To America" sequel won't premiere on the big screen this holiday season ... but he thinks Amazon is making a savvy business..
TMZ.com
Amid tensions with China, India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin ruleThe Indian government has warned Amazon.com’s local unit and Walmart’s Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that..
WorldNews
Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are cheaper now than during Prime DayPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge
One of the best deals of Prime Day has returned at Newegg. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones in..
The Verge
Amazon continues 'Black Friday-worthy deals' with Holiday Dash sales event after record Prime DayAmazon kicked off its "Holiday Dash" sale Friday two days after Prime Day and will offer more than a million deals throughout the holiday season.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this