JBL’s portable Bluetooth speaker is just $20 for Prime Day

The Verge Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
JBL's portable Bluetooth speaker is just $20 for Prime Day

We’re closing in on the end of Prime Day 2020, but there are still plenty of good deals going live on Amazon. Starting now, you can buy JBL’s highly rated Go 2 speaker for just $20. This speaker is usually $39.95, which means you’re saving $19.95. This price is available for the black, red, and blue options (but only black is currently in stock).

The newer item in this line, the JBL Go 3, also costs $39.95. That means the Go 2 isn’t a great buy at that price anymore, but it’s definitely worth a look with this discount tacked on (if you’re willing to consider an older model).

The JBL Go 2 is a tiny wireless speaker released in 2018. At just 4.21 x 3.8 x 1.45 inches and 6.49 ounces, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. And it’s IPX7...
0
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: JBL GO2 - Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL GO2 - Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker 01:06

 Whether you’re headed to the beach or just hanging out by the pool (or tend to leave your electronics outside in the rain) a waterproof bluetooth speaker is a good idea, and at 58% off, this GO2 from JBL is a steal. The only downside is that it only has a play time of 5 hours, but couple this with...

