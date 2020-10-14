Take a breather with the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

“The Embrace” by Sergey Gorshkov took this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year grand title at the



A Siberian tiger just gave the world the hug it needs in 2020. The intimate moment was caught on hidden camera by Sergey Gorshkov, whose photo, “The Embrace,” just won him the prestigious title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.



"“A scene like no other”"



In the photo, the endangered tiger stands on its hind legs with its front legs wrapped around a Manchurian fir tree. The big cat’s face is deliciously at peace as it marks the tree with its scent.



“It’s a scene like no other, a unique glimpse of an intimate moment deep in a magical forest,” Roz Kidman Cox, chair of the judging panel, said in an October 13th statement. “Shafts of low winter sun highlight the ancient fir tree and the coat of the huge tigress as she grips the trunk in... “The Embrace” by Sergey Gorshkov took this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year grand title at the Natural History Museum in London . | Photo by Sergey Gorshkov / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020A Siberian tiger just gave the world the hug it needs in 2020. The intimate moment was caught on hidden camera by Sergey Gorshkov, whose photo, “The Embrace,” just won him the prestigious title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year."“A scene like no other”"In the photo, the endangered tiger stands on its hind legs with its front legs wrapped around a Manchurian fir tree. The big cat’s face is deliciously at peace as it marks the tree with its scent.“It’s a scene like no other, a unique glimpse of an intimate moment deep in a magical forest,” Roz Kidman Cox, chair of the judging panel, said in an October 13th statement. “Shafts of low winter sun highlight the ancient fir tree and the coat of the huge tigress as she grips the trunk in... 👓 View full article

