|
Take a breather with the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
“The Embrace” by Sergey Gorshkov took this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year grand title at the Natural History Museum in London. | Photo by Sergey Gorshkov / Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020
A Siberian tiger just gave the world the hug it needs in 2020. The intimate moment was caught on hidden camera by Sergey Gorshkov, whose photo, “The Embrace,” just won him the prestigious title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
"“A scene like no other”"
In the photo, the endangered tiger stands on its hind legs with its front legs wrapped around a Manchurian fir tree. The big cat’s face is deliciously at peace as it marks the tree with its scent.
“It’s a scene like no other, a unique glimpse of an intimate moment deep in a magical forest,” Roz Kidman Cox, chair of the judging panel, said in an October 13th statement. “Shafts of low winter sun highlight the ancient fir tree and the coat of the huge tigress as she grips the trunk in...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Natural History Museum, London Natural history museum in London
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Inconvenient truthsTHE extradition case targeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been compared to the Soviet show trials under Stalin. That is obviously an exaggeration,..
WorldNews
Are London’s bridges deteriorating?Hammersmith Bridge shut in August after cracks worsened and there are worries about other bridges.
BBC News
EU’s 27 states must be ‘unified’ as Brexit trade talks in ‘critical’ stage – EU ministersEuropean ministers have fired warning shots at London ahead of crunch Brexit talks in Brussels this week. Germany sees this period as ‘critical’, while..
WorldNews
Mayor: London heading for Tier 2 restrictions in a few days
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this