You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Every Assassin's Creed Game Ranked



In a series as long as Assassin's Creed, there are bound to be some highs and lows. For this video, we’re only looking at the mainline “Assassin’s Creed” games and aren’t counting the many.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:47 Published on September 14, 2020 Top 10 Worst Things About Assassins Creed Games



The Assassin's Creed franchise is full of highlights, but it's by no means perfect. For this video, we’re looking not only at frequent issues with the games themselves, but also problems with the.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:35 Published on September 14, 2020 Top 10 Hardest Assassin's Creed Bosses



Bet you had some trouble beating these baddies! In this video we're looking at the toughest boss fights in the Assassin's Creed series. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 08:13 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this