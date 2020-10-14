Global  
 

9to5Toys Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The sun is starting to set on Amazon Prime Day 2020. Across nearly 48 hours we’ve brought you all of the best deals. However, we’re getting to the point in Amazon’s annual shopping event that it may be difficult to pick out the best offers that are still available. If you have a Prime membership, there are still a few more hours to cash in on some of the top deals from this year’s event. Below you’ll find the top 10 Prime Day deals still available, including notable price drops from Apple, Samsung, and many others. Just be aware, these deals will be gone at 3 a.m. EST.

Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Shop for a white noise machine this Amazon Prime Day and finally get a goodnight sleep

Shop for a white noise machine this Amazon Prime Day and finally get a goodnight sleep 00:49

 Amazon Prime Day runs through Oct. 13 to 14th and this year is offering a wide array of amazing deals, such as great discounts on the Marpac White Noise Machines. Don’t worry if you are not an Amazon Prime member, this deal can still be yours if you sign up right here :Amazon Prime MembershipShop...

