Nordstrom Rack’s Running Shoe Sale takes up to 65% off ASICS, Brooks, more
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 () Nordstrom Rack’s Running Event takes* up to 65% off* top brand shoes including ASICS, New Balance, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The ASICS GT-2000 8 Knit Running Shoes are on sale for *$80*, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are great for fall runs with lightweight and breathable material. They’re also flexible and cushioned for added comfort. You can also choose from four versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
It's a face off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, and Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are joined by Bucky Brooks to discuss who needs this Week 6 win more: Lamar Jackson, or..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:14Published