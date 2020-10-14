Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nordstrom Rack’s Running Shoe Sale takes up to 65% off ASICS, Brooks, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Nordstrom Rack’s Running Event takes* up to 65% off* top brand shoes including ASICS, New Balance, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The ASICS GT-2000 8 Knit Running Shoes are on sale for *$80*, which is down from its original rate of $120. These shoes are great for fall runs with lightweight and breathable material. They’re also flexible and cushioned for added comfort. You can also choose from four versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bucky Brooks: Lamar Jackson needs this win more than Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Bucky Brooks: Lamar Jackson needs this win more than Carson Wentz | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

It's a face off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, and Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are joined by Bucky Brooks to discuss who needs this Week 6 win more: Lamar Jackson, or..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:14Published
Why a lot of Americans are starting their holiday shopping early this year [Video]

Why a lot of Americans are starting their holiday shopping early this year

Half of Americans are online shopping for the holidays already because they're bored at home, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this