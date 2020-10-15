Plot Lurus RT @9to5mac: GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP https://t.co/7fxNkTbUuw by @filipeesposito 19 minutes ago ElectroGeek GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP https://t.co/HCsD0zPVAi 28 minutes ago 9to5Mac.com GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP https://t.co/7fxNkTbUuw by @filipeesposito 48 minutes ago वीरेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़(मेड़तिया)卐 @maidros78 Nothing to suggest the bard spoke. The line just says he greeted the bards with his hands. First line shows the poets, pundits. 9 hours ago 🇺🇸Twinkle 🇺🇸 @denverpost There are still missing frames between 873 and 874. The camera was taking pictures at 1/500 second. You… https://t.co/uN047Jip91 2 days ago 🎃👻🖤 But this video just shows the first time he put his hands on me he hit me in the head with his sign, for standing i… https://t.co/7yAHH4I1fR 2 days ago RealLimerickMan @tonymyerslaw @stillgray Even the video of photos show that the victim was backing off, with a bear spray in his ha… https://t.co/S4qlJPz4XF 3 days ago Old Bucky @wjxt4 Video shows old man throwing hands first. Stop with this***journalism and your misleading H1s. 3 days ago