Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP

9to5Mac Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Apple introduced the iPhone 12 lineup this week at its October online event, which means the press was unable to try out the new iPhones right after the announcement. However, the company sent the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to ABC News tech reporter Becky Worley, who presented today a quick hands-on with the new devices on Good Morning America.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Apple Ditching The Headphones And Charger For Its Newest iPhone Lineup

Apple Ditching The Headphones And Charger For Its Newest iPhone Lineup 00:58

 If you need a new iPhone charger or earbuds for your new phone, you need to purchase them separately. In a move to cut down waste, Apple says neither will be included once it ships its newest lineup of iPhones. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It [Video]

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It

This could be the iPhone update travelers have been waiting for.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:43Published
3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled [Video]

3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled

As Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max, it left out a few key details at its big event.

Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
A first look at the iPhone 12 [Video]

A first look at the iPhone 12

The announcement came almost a month late, but it's finally here! In today's GMA First Look, ABC's Becky worley gets an exclusive look at the new iPhone 12

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

tulisirgi

Plot Lurus RT @9to5mac: GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP https://t.co/7fxNkTbUuw by @filipeesposito 19 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP https://t.co/HCsD0zPVAi 28 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP https://t.co/7fxNkTbUuw by @filipeesposito 48 minutes ago

virendrarathore

वीरेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़(मेड़तिया)卐 @maidros78 Nothing to suggest the bard spoke. The line just says he greeted the bards with his hands. First line shows the poets, pundits. 9 hours ago

Tweaky66

🇺🇸Twinkle 🇺🇸 @denverpost There are still missing frames between 873 and 874. The camera was taking pictures at 1/500 second. You… https://t.co/uN047Jip91 2 days ago

_taterthott_

🎃👻🖤 But this video just shows the first time he put his hands on me he hit me in the head with his sign, for standing i… https://t.co/7yAHH4I1fR 2 days ago

RealLimerickMan

RealLimerickMan @tonymyerslaw @stillgray Even the video of photos show that the victim was backing off, with a bear spray in his ha… https://t.co/S4qlJPz4XF 3 days ago

old_bucky

Old Bucky @wjxt4 Video shows old man throwing hands first. Stop with this***journalism and your misleading H1s. 3 days ago