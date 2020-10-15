GMA shows first hands-on with iPhone 12, talks about charger removal with Apple VP
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Apple introduced the iPhone 12 lineup this week at its October online event, which means the press was unable to try out the new iPhones right after the announcement. However, the company sent the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to ABC News tech reporter Becky Worley, who presented today a quick hands-on with the new devices on Good Morning America.
If you need a new iPhone charger or earbuds for your new phone, you need to purchase them separately. In a move to cut down waste, Apple says neither will be included once it ships its newest lineup of iPhones. Katie Johnston reports.