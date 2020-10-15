Global  
 

Trump used the news of his son Barron's coronavirus infection to call on schools to reopen

Business Insider Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump said Barron Trump tested positive for the virus after she and the president did, but that he has since tested negative.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19

Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19 01:06

 US President Donald Trump says son Barron is "free" from coronavirus afterFirst Lady Melania revealed he tested positive to the disease earlier thismonth. After she and Mr Trump also tested positive earlier this month, theWhite House said 14-year-old Barron had tested negative. Barron later...

