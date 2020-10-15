OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The OnePlus 8T has just been announced at a starting price of Rs 42,999 in India, sitting between the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Compared to the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T brings a couple of upgrades to key areas such as display, battery, charging, cameras, and design. We have our full review of […] 👓 View full article

