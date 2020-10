You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Smartphone App Launches in England and Wales



LONDON β€” England and Wales launched an app for tracking and tracing the coronavirus on Thursday, September 24, BBC News reports. The NHS COVID-19 app is available for smartphones running Android.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30 Published on September 25, 2020 Google removes Paytm app from Play store over policy violations Key details



GoogleremovesPaytmappfromPlaystoreoverpolicyviolationsKeydetails Credit: LiveMint Duration: 01:34 Published on September 19, 2020 Paytm returns on Google Play hours after being removed



Paytm mobile application did a comeback on Google Play Store for download, hours after it was removed for "policy violations" by the US company. The Indian company took to Twitter to announce the news... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on September 18, 2020

Tweets about this