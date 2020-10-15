Cybersecurity pros embrace automation but younger staff worry about being replaced Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

New research from Exabeam reveals that while 88 percent of cybersecurity professionals believe automation will make their jobs easier, younger staffers are more concerned that the technology will replace their roles. The 2020 Cybersecurity Salary, Skills and Stress Survey, an annual survey of security practitioners finds overall satisfaction levels continue a three-year positive trend, with 96 percent of respondents indicating they are happy with their role and responsibilities and 87 percent pleased with salary and earnings. There has also been an improvement in gender diversity with numbers of male respondents down from 91 percent in 2019 to 78 percent this… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

