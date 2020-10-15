Google Recorder 2.0 removes ‘Save to Google Drive’ shortcut, now widely available

Global  
 

Google Recorder 2.0 is widely rolling out to older Pixel phones via the Play Store today with a handful of new features and tweaks. However, the new version of Recorder does remove the “Save to Google Drive” shortcut.

