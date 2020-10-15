Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia the same day as console and PC

The Verge Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia the same day as console and PCImage: CD Projekt Red

We knew that Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, would be coming to Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service at some point. But it hasn’t been clear exactly when, beyond that it would arrive sometime this year after the game’s launch on PC and consoles.

Stadia players got good news today, though, as CD Projekt Red confirmed in a video presentation that the game will be arriving on Stadia the same day it launches on other platforms: November 19th.



Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to @GoogleStadia on November 19th!

This means you will be able to explore Night City across your favorite devices instantly right when the game becomes available. Pre-order now at: https://t.co/UOqkinGRHB pic.twitter.com/ZwNav1d5fJ

— Cyberpunk...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

CD Projekt CD Projekt Polish video game company

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at launch for Stadia null

 Stadia players finally got some good news today: for anyone still using the service, Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to the Google cloud streaming service on..
WorldNews

Google Stadia Google Stadia Google cloud gaming/streaming service

xCloud is an unfinished but inspiring glimpse of how we might game in the future

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service can’t compete with Stadia right now, but it’s getting there
The Verge

Google Google American technology company

Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee software

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus..
The Verge

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests

 INTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone [Video]

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone

Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the 2020 8K and 4K QLED models, the 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, 2020 Frame and Serif sets, and 2020 Sero and Terrace models. The update will be available in the US first and roll out to more countries soon, according to Google. By pressing down on the TV's remote control mic one can activate Assistant, and users will be able to switch channels, open apps, and adjust the TV's volume with voice commands. As per The Verge, the TVs already had voice command settings available that could be controlled with the mic on the remote, but the user will have to tell it if he/she wants to use Google Assistant rather than Samsung's default Bixby assistant. Another feature is that the users can also control other smart home devices after they have connected to Google Assistant. Post installing an OTA update, users can enable Assistant on their Samsung TV by going to Settings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Can't remember the name of that song? Now you can hum it to Google

 This may be music to your ears: You can now hum, whistle or sing a tune, even off-key, and Google will identify it, or at least show you some options.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests INTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from...
WorldNews

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Will Cause New Problems For Apple, Google

 A new hybrid phone and an early release could be on the cards for Samsung's next flagship.
Upworthy

Linux systems at risk of worrying BleedingTooth Bluetooth vulnerability

 Linux-based operating systems are generally considered to be more secure than the likes of Windows, but that does not mean they are completely without security...
betanews


Tweets about this