|
Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia the same day as console and PC
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Image: CD Projekt Red
We knew that Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, would be coming to Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service at some point. But it hasn’t been clear exactly when, beyond that it would arrive sometime this year after the game’s launch on PC and consoles.
Stadia players got good news today, though, as CD Projekt Red confirmed in a video presentation that the game will be arriving on Stadia the same day it launches on other platforms: November 19th.
Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to @GoogleStadia on November 19th!
This means you will be able to explore Night City across your favorite devices instantly right when the game becomes available. Pre-order now at: https://t.co/UOqkinGRHB pic.twitter.com/ZwNav1d5fJ
— Cyberpunk...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CD Projekt Polish video game company
Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at launch for Stadia nullStadia players finally got some good news today: for anyone still using the service, Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to the Google cloud streaming service on..
WorldNews
Google Stadia Google cloud gaming/streaming service
xCloud is an unfinished but inspiring glimpse of how we might game in the futureIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Microsoft’s cloud gaming service can’t compete with Stadia right now, but it’s getting there
The Verge
Google American technology company
Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee softwareIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus..
The Verge
Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protestsINTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Can't remember the name of that song? Now you can hum it to GoogleThis may be music to your ears: You can now hum, whistle or sing a tune, even off-key, and Google will identify it, or at least show you some options.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this