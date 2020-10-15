Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia the same day as console and PC Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Image: CD Projekt Red



We knew that Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, would be coming to Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service at some point. But it hasn’t been clear exactly when, beyond that it would arrive sometime this year after the game’s launch on PC and consoles.



Stadia players got good news today, though, as CD Projekt Red confirmed in a video presentation that the game will be arriving on Stadia the same day it launches on other platforms: November 19th.







Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to @GoogleStadia on November 19th!



This means you will be able to explore Night City across your favorite devices instantly right when the game becomes available. Pre-order now at: https://t.co/UOqkinGRHB pic.twitter.com/ZwNav1d5fJ



