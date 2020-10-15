|
YouTube won’t ban QAnon content, but will remove videos that could promote violence
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
YouTube is the latest Silicon Valley company to update its moderation policies around the fringe theory QAnon, announcing that content that targets or harasses people based on conspiracy theories will be removed. YouTube will not issue a blanket ban on QAnon content, though.
The company is trying to curb harassment and hate by “removing more conspiracy theory content used to justify real-world violence,” according to its new blog post. That means if people are posting videos about QAnon and alleging anything that could result in actual harm or harassment for a specific person or group, those videos will be removed. YouTube’s blog post did not talk about whether or not those accounts would be removed, although YouTube tends to operate on...
QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory
YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google
Silicon Valley Region in California, United States
