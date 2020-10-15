mophie’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max Battery Cases hit $30 (Save 62%), more from $3 Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Zagg is currently discounting a collection of its iPhone cases, power banks, and additional accessories starting at *$3 with free shipping* across the board. Our top pick is on the mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone 11 Battery Case for *$29.95 shipped* in multiple styles. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max for the same price. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, $14 below the Amazon low, and the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering extra battery life to your iPhone 11, mophie Juice Pack Access has a built-in 2000mAh battery for expanding the usage of your handset by up to 14-hours. If you’re not planning to upgrade to the latest iPhones, this is a great way to get the most out of your current handset. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more. more… 👓 View full article

