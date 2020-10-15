mophie’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max Battery Cases hit $30 (Save 62%), more from $3
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Zagg is currently discounting a collection of its iPhone cases, power banks, and additional accessories starting at *$3 with free shipping* across the board. Our top pick is on the mophie Juice Pack Access iPhone 11 Battery Case for *$29.95 shipped* in multiple styles. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max for the same price. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, $14 below the Amazon low, and the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering extra battery life to your iPhone 11, mophie Juice Pack Access has a built-in 2000mAh battery for expanding the usage of your handset by up to 14-hours. If you’re not planning to upgrade to the latest iPhones, this is a great way to get the most out of your current handset. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more. more…
Apple during its October 13 event launched four new iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these products are 5G enabled. Here's a quick look at prices.
Footage showing the unboxing of the new iPhone 12 (red) and iPhone 12 Pro(grey). The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale onFriday. In preparation, Apple has announced a new..
