Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco

TechCrunch Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM that also has backing from SoftBank Vision Fund, Honda and T. Rowe Price & Associates, has been issued a permit from California regulators that will allow it to test driverless vehicles on public roads in San Francisco. The California DMV, the agency that regulates autonomous vehicle testing in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shooting Investigation Shuts Union Square in San Francisco [Video]

Shooting Investigation Shuts Union Square in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting in the area of Geary and Stockton streets that has shut down Union Square, according to authorities. (10-1-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:25Published
Police Investigate Shooting In San Francisco's Union Square; Emergency Vehicles At Scene [Video]

Police Investigate Shooting In San Francisco's Union Square; Emergency Vehicles At Scene

San Francisco Police have shut down part of Union Square for a shooting investigation near Geary and Stockton (10*1*2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:24Published
San Francisco Rally Protests Violence Against Asian Americans [Video]

San Francisco Rally Protests Violence Against Asian Americans

Demonstrators took to the streets of San Francisco to make their voices heard protesting hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans. Betty Yu reports. (9-26-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this

kenybuey

Keny 🔻🌈 ( Joaquin Rueda ) RT @PatrickMcGee_: *Breaking* - @Cruise got permission from the DMV to remove drivers from its autonomous test fleet in San Francisco. Wil… 2 minutes ago

broadscaler

Daniel Aharonoff Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco https://t.co/ZauFmdQoRq https://t.co/FUFElYOkDv 3 minutes ago

ITMS_NV

ITMS NV Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco... Read the full article below.… https://t.co/rzeBDpNqWA 4 minutes ago

juaniraola

Juan Iraola Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco1: https://t.co/X1Tkm8NhBB 8 minutes ago

CalXtian

cx Bringing a whole new meaning to cruising in san francisco. Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets o… https://t.co/uxmCfTFonS 8 minutes ago

menomale_che

MenoMaleChe Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco https://t.co/2APhaQn9TA via @TechCrunch… https://t.co/3yQoEbQkKH 9 minutes ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco https://t.co/PL5DDMeotM https://t.co/UX5mdlBFPA 11 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Cruise can now test driverless vehicles on the streets of San Francisco https://t.co/M7gUZ502gh https://t.co/z6hdKn8vBG 11 minutes ago