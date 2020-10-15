Microsoft Launches ARM-Based Version of Microsoft Teams
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Microsoft has officially launched an ARM version of Microsoft Teams, as the company keeps betting big on the Windows 10 on ARM strategy that keeps expanding to more devices. Not a long time ago, Microsoft announced the upgraded Surface Pro X, with the software giant therefore continuing its ARM push with a new device supposed to spearhead the hardware push in this market. The ARM version of Microsoft Teams wasn’t announced with much fanfare though, and despite everybody knew it was coming, Bill Weidenborner, a Senior PM at Microsoft, published the download link as part of a post on LinkedIn. “I'm really excited to announce that yesterday we launched our new native ARM64 Teams app for Windows 10 on ARM! If you are on a device that runs Windows 10 on ARM, you can go grab it here. It took a real Teams team effort to make this happen. I'm reall...
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar flagged off 50 CPCB inspection teams for field visits in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The CPCB teams will keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season. The Union Minister also urged Punjab govt to curb stubble burning. However, Javadekar added...
On Thursday, GameStop shares rose 44%. Business Insider reports that the stock soared after it announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft. GameStop will begin selling an "Xbox All Access" bundle..
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained that the absence of a clear separation between home and work due to this pandemic is tiring out employees. While work from home has its benefits, people across the..
Microsoft is all set to rebrand its Bing search engine as Microsoft Bing on Monday as a part of its rebranding effort. According to The Verge, the shift from Bing to Microsoft Bing was announced in a..