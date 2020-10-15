Electric cars, homes and shops: NJ's clean energy future? Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

ATLANTIC CITY,N.J. (AP) — Gasoline-powered vehicles would become a thing of the past, and nine out of every 10 buildings in New Jersey would be heated and cooled by electricity instead of natural gas or oil, under an ambitious plan laid out Thursday by the state's environmental regulators.



It is an effort so far-reaching and transformative of the way everyday life is lived in the state that its cost is sure to be great — so great that authorities did not even try to estimate it.



Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection released a report Thursday outlining the state's progress in meeting goals to reduce the emission of planet-warming greenhouse gases.



Shawn LaTourette, the DEP's deputy commissioner and chief of staff, predicted the plan would be attacked from the left and the right.



“You'll hear about cost: ‘Too fast, too soon, too much, slow down,’” he said. “Cost is a significant component in rule-making. The cost to consumer is incredibly important.”



But he said their mandate was not to put a price tag on specific measures, saying that would be part of legislation or the issuance of regulations by state agencies.



“We obviously have our concerns because the report does not address costs or reliability impacts,” said Ray Cantor, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, “We’re hopeful those issues will be addressed as laws and regulations are considered."



Thursday's report has its roots in a 2007 state law, the Global Warming Response Act, that required New Jersey to try to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from 2006 levels by the year 2020. That has been accomplished, largely through market forces that have powered a shift toward natural gas and away from... 👓 View full article

