Go read this hilarious story from the person who found Tony Abbott’s passport number Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Photo by Don Arnold / WireImage



On March 22nd, former Australian Prime Minister



In a blog post, Hope details how they were sent Abbott’s post by a friend and asked if it would be possible to “hack this man” with only the information on the boarding pass. Upon realizing they were indeed able to find personal information, most notably Abbott’s passport number, on the airline website, their task quickly devolved into a black hole of emails, phone calls, and frantic







for the past six months i've been secretly participating in the Do Not Get... Photo by Don Arnold / WireImageOn March 22nd, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott did something seemingly innocuous: he posted a picture of his boarding pass to Instagram . That post was the beginning of a convoluted six-month saga for hacker Alex Hope.In a blog post, Hope details how they were sent Abbott’s post by a friend and asked if it would be possible to “hack this man” with only the information on the boarding pass. Upon realizing they were indeed able to find personal information, most notably Abbott’s passport number, on the airline website, their task quickly devolved into a black hole of emails, phone calls, and frantic Google searches for definitions of cybercrimes.for the past six months i've been secretly participating in the Do Not Get... 👓 View full article

