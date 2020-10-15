Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Go read this hilarious story from the person who found Tony Abbott’s passport number

The Verge Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Go read this hilarious story from the person who found Tony Abbott’s passport numberPhoto by Don Arnold / WireImage

On March 22nd, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott did something seemingly innocuous: he posted a picture of his boarding pass to Instagram. That post was the beginning of a convoluted six-month saga for hacker Alex Hope.

In a blog post, Hope details how they were sent Abbott’s post by a friend and asked if it would be possible to “hack this man” with only the information on the boarding pass. Upon realizing they were indeed able to find personal information, most notably Abbott’s passport number, on the airline website, their task quickly devolved into a black hole of emails, phone calls, and frantic Google searches for definitions of cybercrimes.



for the past six months i've been secretly participating in the Do Not Get...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tony Abbott Tony Abbott Australian politician

Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade [Video]

Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade

Controversial figure Tony Abbott has been appointed to the Board of Trade,despite critics arguing the former Australian prime minister was not suitableto be a Government adviser.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit [Video]

Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on former Australian PM Tony Abbott amid significant pressure to block his appointment as a UK trade envoy. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country [Video]

PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country

Boris Johnson has defended trade role prospect Tony Abbott as “a guy who waselected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia”,amid allegations of homophobia and misogyny. Ministers have come underpressure to scrap proposals to make the former Australian prime minister jointpresident of the relaunched Board of Trade.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Alex Hope (songwriter) Alex Hope (songwriter) Australian songwriter and producer


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

EU investigates Instagram over handling of children's data

 Facebook could face a large fine if Instagram is found to have broken European Union privacy laws.
BBC News

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Tormented by Trump Caravan

 Francia Raisa -- the woman who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez -- had a horrible experience on the 405 freeway in Southern California Sunday ... all because of..
TMZ.com

Facebook VP says the platform rejected more than 2 million ads for trying to obstruct voting

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook vice president for global affairs Nick Clegg said the company has rejected 2.2 million ads across..
The Verge

Banksy 'confirms' authorship of new Nottingham mural

 Banksy appears to have confirmed his authorship of a new mural in Nottingham after sharing a wordless Instagram post picturing the work. ......
WorldNews

Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy loss

 Chrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news. The 34-year-old..
WorldNews

Google Google American technology company

Google kills off app that let you check in on loved ones during an emergency

 Google

Google will discontinue its emergency location sharing app Trusted Contacts in December, and has already yanked it from the Google Play Store...
The Verge

Google Assistant Driving Mode appears to be coming to Android at last

 Image: Google

The Google Assistant Driving mode that the company first announced in 2019 has started appearing on some Android devices, XDA-Developers..
The Verge

Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee software

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus..
The Verge

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests

 INTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone [Video]

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone

Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the 2020 8K and 4K QLED models, the 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, 2020 Frame and Serif sets, and 2020 Sero and Terrace models. The update will be available in the US first and roll out to more countries soon, according to Google. By pressing down on the TV's remote control mic one can activate Assistant, and users will be able to switch channels, open apps, and adjust the TV's volume with voice commands. As per The Verge, the TVs already had voice command settings available that could be controlled with the mic on the remote, but the user will have to tell it if he/she wants to use Google Assistant rather than Samsung's default Bixby assistant. Another feature is that the users can also control other smart home devices after they have connected to Google Assistant. Post installing an OTA update, users can enable Assistant on their Samsung TV by going to Settings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this