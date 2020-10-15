|
Go read this hilarious story from the person who found Tony Abbott’s passport number
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Photo by Don Arnold / WireImage
On March 22nd, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott did something seemingly innocuous: he posted a picture of his boarding pass to Instagram. That post was the beginning of a convoluted six-month saga for hacker Alex Hope.
In a blog post, Hope details how they were sent Abbott’s post by a friend and asked if it would be possible to “hack this man” with only the information on the boarding pass. Upon realizing they were indeed able to find personal information, most notably Abbott’s passport number, on the airline website, their task quickly devolved into a black hole of emails, phone calls, and frantic Google searches for definitions of cybercrimes.
for the past six months i've been secretly participating in the Do Not Get...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tony Abbott Australian politician
Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbott appointed to UK’s Board of Trade
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Boris Johnson comments on Tony Abbott during HS2 site visit
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46Published
PM defends ex-Australian leader Abbott as elected by ‘great liberal democratic’ country
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Alex Hope (songwriter) Australian songwriter and producer
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
EU investigates Instagram over handling of children's dataFacebook could face a large fine if Instagram is found to have broken European Union privacy laws.
BBC News
Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Tormented by Trump CaravanFrancia Raisa -- the woman who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez -- had a horrible experience on the 405 freeway in Southern California Sunday ... all because of..
TMZ.com
Facebook VP says the platform rejected more than 2 million ads for trying to obstruct votingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook vice president for global affairs Nick Clegg said the company has rejected 2.2 million ads across..
The Verge
Banksy 'confirms' authorship of new Nottingham muralBanksy appears to have confirmed his authorship of a new mural in Nottingham after sharing a wordless Instagram post picturing the work. ......
WorldNews
Chrissy Teigen breaks silence after pregnancy lossChrissy Teigen has assured fans she is “okay” after suffering a pregnancy loss, in her first Instagram post since breaking the tragic news. The 34-year-old..
WorldNews
Google American technology company
Google kills off app that let you check in on loved ones during an emergencyGoogle
Google will discontinue its emergency location sharing app Trusted Contacts in December, and has already yanked it from the Google Play Store...
The Verge
Google Assistant Driving Mode appears to be coming to Android at lastImage: Google
The Google Assistant Driving mode that the company first announced in 2019 has started appearing on some Android devices, XDA-Developers..
The Verge
Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee softwareIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus..
The Verge
Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protestsINTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews
Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Tweets about this