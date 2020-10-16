Global  
 

Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro preorders

9to5Mac Friday, 16 October 2020
The Apple Store is down ahead of the first set of iPhone 12 preorders. Today, customers can order the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro.

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: iPhone 12 Announced During Apple Event

iPhone 12 Announced During Apple Event 05:05

 Apple announced its next series of iPhones during today's Apple Event. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello breaks down what we can expect from the iPhone 12.

