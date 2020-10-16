|
Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro preorders
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The Apple Store is down ahead of the first set of iPhone 12 preorders. Today, customers can order the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro.
