Google is making US voting locations easier to find via search and its Assistant

The Verge Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Google is making US voting locations easier to find via search and its Assistant

Google is adding new election features to its voice assistant, Google Search, and Google Maps, to make it easier for US citizens to find voting locations ahead of the election next month. In Google Search, queries like “early voting locations” and “ballot drop boxes near me” will give details about where you can vote in person or return mail-in ballots, while asking the Google Assistant where to vote will “soon” provide relevant information on your phone, speaker, or smart display, Google says.

Then, once you’ve found a location, Google says its Maps service can now give you directions to voting or ballot drop box locations, and will provide information about voting hours.

"Google Maps will provide information on voting hours and..."
