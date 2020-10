Jeremy Gerardi RT @Politicsinsider: Democrats are furious at Dianne Feinstein for hugging Lindsey Graham and thanking him for a job well done after Amy Co… 2 minutes ago Blanca Bermudez RT @iElielSepulchro: Democrats are furious at Dianne Feinstein for hugging Lindsey Graham and thanking him for a job well done after Amy Co… 9 minutes ago Eliel Sepulchro Democrats are furious at Dianne Feinstein for hugging Lindsey Graham and thanking him for a job well done after Amy… https://t.co/MtqunQINvu 11 minutes ago Manny Hood Democrats are furious at Dianne Feinstein for hugging Lindsey Graham and thanking him for a job well done after Amy… https://t.co/0xOd8WzvbX 12 minutes ago Politics Insider Democrats are furious at Dianne Feinstein for hugging Lindsey Graham and thanking him for a job well done after Amy… https://t.co/GP0IcqpN3a 13 minutes ago Von Pearl RT @theblaze: Democratic operatives call for Dianne Feinstein to step down as Judiciary Committee ranking member https://t.co/aVuL3V1f3Q 35 minutes ago All AMERICAN Girl 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷 Democratic operatives call for Dianne Feinstein to step down as Judiciary Committee ranking member https://t.co/jCHl9Vb370 3 hours ago