MacBook, iPads, more on sale today at Woot: 16-inch MacBook Pro $1,875, more

9to5Toys Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from *$22*. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 16-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from *$1,874.99*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $2,399 but recent deals have pinned it closer to $2,100. Apple’s largest MacBook Pro arrives with a 16-inch Retina display and the popular refreshed Magic Keyboard. Today’s deals deliver your choice of Intel’s i7 or i9 processor, along with 16GB worth of RAM, and up to 1TB worth of storage. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Includes a 1-year warranty. More below.

