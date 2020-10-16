Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999
Friday, 16 October 2020 () Samsung has launched a 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) for Rs 53,999 in India. The company will start taking pre-booking of S20 FE (8GB+256GB) in Cloud Navy colour from tomorrow, October 17 via Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores in the country. Samsung notes that the deliveries for […]
