Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

BGR India Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Samsung has launched a 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) for Rs 53,999 in India. The company will start taking pre-booking of S20 FE (8GB+256GB) in Cloud Navy colour from tomorrow, October 17 via Samsung.com and leading online and offline retail stores in the country. Samsung notes that the deliveries for […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S20 Fan Edition in 8 minutes

Samsung is launching a new version of its galaxy S20 phones, the FE, or fan edition. This is a lower-cost device that starts at $700, but comes with few compromises. It's still got a 120hz screen,..

Credit: Engadget 5G     Duration: 08:10Published
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Unveiled [Video]

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 To Be Unveiled

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates [Video]

Samsung names devices that will get 'three generations' of Android updates

Samsung on August 18 named all the devices that will be getting 'three generations' of Android updates. "Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offering the best mobile experiences possible..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

 The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been launched in India and it is priced at Rs 16,499. For the same price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage...
BGR India

Samsung Galaxy A21s now available with 128GB storage model: Price in India, specs

 The Samsung Galaxy A21s was recently launched in India and now, the company has launched a new configuration.  The newly launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model...
BGR India

Galaxy S20+ Now Costs As Low As Galaxy S20 FE: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

 Last month, Samsung unveiled a stripped-down variant of the Galaxy S20 known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The device is a successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this