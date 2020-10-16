OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone includes a $20 GC + SIM kit at $399 ($548 value) Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

B&H currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a $20 B&H Gift Card and 1-month SIM card kit for* $399 shipped*. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28% when factoring the added value into account and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. While the new OnePlus 8T just rolled out, those who are in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone can save even more with the previous-generation model. 7T delivers a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display alongside 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also a 48MP triple camera array, Warp Charge technology, and a USB-C port. Over 245 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles



Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlus, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on September 8, 2020

Tweets about this

