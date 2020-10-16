Global  
 

Poco’s new phone to launch by the end of the year

BGR India Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
This year, Poco has been quite productive with the launch of new mobile phones. The company released a bunch of phones this year. These include Poco F2 Pro, M2 Pro, C3, and Poco X3. Now, it seems that the Chinese company is preparing to launch a new smartphone soon. The hint was given by Angus […]
