GM rebrands its Detroit-Hamtramck plant as ‘Factory Zero’ for electric and autonomous vehicles

The Verge Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

General Motors is rebranding its Detroit-Hamtramck plant for its future in building electric and autonomous vehicles. The automaker has said it would spend $2.2 billion to retool the factory to swap out the production of engines and transmissions for electric motors and battery packs. The new facility will be called “Factory Zero,” GM said — a reference to the automaker’s corporate mantra of “zero emissions, zero crashes, and zero congestion.”

Earlier this year, GM announced that it would spend $2.2 billion to retrofit Detroit-Hamtramck to build electric and autonomous vehicles, like the forthcoming Hummer EV pickup truck and the driverless Cruise Origin shuttle.

GM had been planning on closing its Detroit-Hamtramck facility in June...
