GM rebrands its Detroit-Hamtramck plant as ‘Factory Zero’ for electric and autonomous vehicles Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images



General Motors is rebranding its Detroit-Hamtramck plant for its future in building electric and autonomous vehicles. The automaker has said it would spend $2.2 billion to retool the factory to swap out the production of engines and transmissions for electric motors and battery packs. The new facility will be called “Factory Zero,”



Earlier this year, GM announced that it would spend $2.2 billion to retrofit Detroit-Hamtramck to build electric and autonomous vehicles, like the forthcoming Hummer EV pickup truck and the driverless Cruise Origin shuttle.



