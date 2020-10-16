|
GM rebrands its Detroit-Hamtramck plant as ‘Factory Zero’ for electric and autonomous vehicles
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
General Motors is rebranding its Detroit-Hamtramck plant for its future in building electric and autonomous vehicles. The automaker has said it would spend $2.2 billion to retool the factory to swap out the production of engines and transmissions for electric motors and battery packs. The new facility will be called “Factory Zero,” GM said — a reference to the automaker’s corporate mantra of “zero emissions, zero crashes, and zero congestion.”
Earlier this year, GM announced that it would spend $2.2 billion to retrofit Detroit-Hamtramck to build electric and autonomous vehicles, like the forthcoming Hummer EV pickup truck and the driverless Cruise Origin shuttle.
GM had been planning on closing its Detroit-Hamtramck facility in June...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hamtramck, Michigan City in Michigan
General Motors American automotive manufacturing company
Cruise gets the green light to test fully driverless cars in CaliforniaPhoto by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images
Cruise, the self-driving company owned by General Motors, has been approved to test its..
The Verge
Lawsuit seeks millions from GM for cracked wheels on pricey CorvettesHundreds of consumers and now a class action lawsuit accuse GM of making substandard wheels on certain Corvettes that cost thousands to replace.
USATODAY.com
Goldman Sachs Lands GM's $2.5 Billion Business
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this