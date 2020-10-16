Among Us isn’t just blowing up on Twitch — it’s dominating mobile gaming Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Among Us has been one of the biggest games of the year, and thanks to new data from Sensor Tower, we have an idea of just how huge it has been on mobile: it was the top game on both the iOS App Store and Google Play in Q3 2020, according to Sensor Tower's data. Sensor Tower also estimates that Among Us — which was first released in 2018 — passed 100 million downloads just in Q3 2020, significantly eclipsing the more than 68 million downloads for the next highest-downloaded game, My Talking Tom Friends. It seems likely that the game will continue to be massively popular for the next little while. As I write this, it's still at the top of the App Store and Google Play free games charts. And on PC, where it costs $4.99, Among Us is...


