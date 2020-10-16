Global  
 

The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkey

The Verge Friday, 16 October 2020
The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkeyWith only 18 days left until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new virtual field office today for voters to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“We are continuing to reach out to voters across the country wherever they are — including on Animal Crossing,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden-Harris campaign, told The Verge in a statement. “We are launching Biden HQ, an entire island on the platform where supporters can further connect with the campaign.”

Biden’s Animal Crossing island, tacitly named Biden HQ, is thoughtfully designed with close attention to detail. Once you arrive in the island square, you know you’re in the right place because the town...
