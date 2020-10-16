The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkey Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

With only 18 days left until the US presidential election,



“We are continuing to reach out to voters across the country wherever they are — including on Animal Crossing,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden-Harris campaign, told The Verge in a statement. “We are launching Biden HQ, an entire island on the platform where supporters can further connect with the campaign.”



