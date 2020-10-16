|
The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkey
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
With only 18 days left until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new virtual field office today for voters to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
“We are continuing to reach out to voters across the country wherever they are — including on Animal Crossing,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden-Harris campaign, told The Verge in a statement. “We are launching Biden HQ, an entire island on the platform where supporters can further connect with the campaign.”
Biden’s Animal Crossing island, tacitly named Biden HQ, is thoughtfully designed with close attention to detail. Once you arrive in the island square, you know you’re in the right place because the town...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News
WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala HarrisAs sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump paints dystopian picture of US under BidenOn the eve of the final presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, President Donald Trump painted a dystopian picture of the United States under Joe Biden. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Obama hits the trail for Biden in PennsylvaniaHe made his first in-person appearance for Biden in the Keystone State at a socially distanced drive-in rally.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats to Boycott Barrett Vote, Senate GOP Pushes AheadSenate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Courtnominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can..
WorldNews
FBI says Iran and Russia have US voter informationIntelligence officials say Iran was behind threatening emails sent to Democrats earlier this week.
BBC News
Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seatRepublican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News
Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe BidenFormer President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2020 life simulation video game
Twitch stars are lining up to stream Among Us with AOCRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is looking for Among Us teammates. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez put out an open call for people to play with “to get out the..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this