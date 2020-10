Lawmatics raises $2.5M to help lawyers market themselves Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Lawmatics, a San Diego startup that’s building marketing and CRM software for lawyers, is announcing that it has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. CEO Matt Spiegel used to practice law himself, and he told me that even though tech companies have a wide range of marketing tools to choose from, “lawyers have not been […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this