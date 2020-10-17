The ousted founder of Facebook's virtual-reality unit Oculus is paying a bounty to anyone who can hack his former employer's new virtual-reality headset Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Palmer Luckey, who sold Oculus to Facebook for $2 billion, is offering $5,000 to anyone who can crack the security on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. 👓 View full article

