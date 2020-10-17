|
|
|
The ousted founder of Facebook's virtual-reality unit Oculus is paying a bounty to anyone who can hack his former employer's new virtual-reality headset
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Palmer Luckey, who sold Oculus to Facebook for $2 billion, is offering $5,000 to anyone who can crack the security on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Facebook Connect: Oculus event in 10 minutes
Facebook's annual Oculus event has a new name: Facebook Connect. The social media giant showed off the new Quest 2 VR headset, plus its plans for the future of AR and VR. Read our full story on..
Credit: engadget Duration: 09:58Published
Tweets about this
|