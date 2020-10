News360World ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ has another patch on the way soon https://t.co/VqoZMBEcHL 12 seconds ago

When the RT @Ric9871Ric: 'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon https://t.co/92DZf0whIY via @ric9871ric #retweet #pleaseretweet https… 8 minutes ago

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 Ghost of Tsushima has another patch on the... https://t.co/gSGIy6oUT7 #engadget 15 minutes ago

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #Engadget #EngadgetRSSFeed #tech ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ has another patch on the way soon The 1.1 update https://t.co/6YxkDc9Xoy 31 minutes ago

DrJoe | 😷🛠🦷 RT @engadget: 'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon https://t.co/5gmKs9yZ7D https://t.co/SFmYMGsNPA 31 minutes ago

SyntaxError 'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon https://t.co/MPCIi38Lot #ghostoftsushima #suckerpunch #gaming #update #patch #news 32 minutes ago

Engadget UK 'Ghost of Tsushima' has another patch on the way soon https://t.co/rMG0Y4bGY6 https://t.co/kh0ok40xsl 33 minutes ago