Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

iPhone 12 Pro Shipping Times Now Pushed Back to November

Softpedia Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
iPhone 12 Pro Shipping Times Now Pushed Back to NovemberApple has started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on Friday, and just as expected, the existing inventory sold out pretty quickly. While those who managed to pre-order a unit are still on track to receive them the next Friday, those who want to purchase an iPhone 12 today won’t get it sooner than early November. This is because Apple has pushed back the delivery times to early November for specific iPhone 12 Pro models, while others won’t be here by mid-November. A similar thing has happened in the case of the iPhone 12 as well, with only a few versions still coming with an October 23 shipping date, while others are now projected to arrive at your door in early November. This isn’t necessarily surprising, especially because Apple has previously been rumored to be struggling with inventory problems. iPhone 12 mini going on sale next month But on the other hand, people familiar with the matter claimed that Apple expects the i...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Published
News video: 3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled

3 things Apple didn't tell you about the four new iPhones it unveiled 01:23

 As Apple unveiled the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max, it left out a few key details at its big event.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It [Video]

The New iPhone 12 Has Arrived — Here's Why Travelers Will Love It

This could be the iPhone update travelers have been waiting for.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:43Published
A first look at the iPhone 12 [Video]

A first look at the iPhone 12

The announcement came almost a month late, but it's finally here! In today's GMA First Look, ABC's Becky worley gets an exclusive look at the new iPhone 12

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:03Published
Apple iPhone 12 price and availability in India | Oneindia News [Video]

Apple iPhone 12 price and availability in India | Oneindia News

Apple during its October 13 event launched four new iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All these products are 5G enabled. Here's a quick look at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

iPhone 12 Pro shipping times slip to November, select iPhone 12 models still available for day 1 delivery

 The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro officially went up for pre-order yesterday ahead of their October 23 launch day. Over the last 24 hours, supply of certain iPhone...
9to5Mac

iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders Already Selling Out With Delivery Times Pushing Into November

 Apple today opened pre-orders for the 6.1-inch models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro through its website and the Apple Store app, and estimated delivery...
MacRumours.com

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro now available to pre-order, first deliveries next week

 After being announced during Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event on Tuesday, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available to pre-order. The first iPhone 12...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this