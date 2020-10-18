Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design teased ahead of official India launch

OPPO #BeTheLight to spread the light this Diwali when you gift the delight of #OPPOF17Pro Diwali Edition, sparkling with… https://t.co/Z029ghHHRg 3 days ago Auto World Mag RT @IndiaTodayTech: Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition brings design inspired by lights, crackers alongside power bank, mobile case https://t.co/… 3 days ago IndiaTodayTech Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition brings design inspired by lights, crackers alongside power bank, mobile case https://t.co/vbdXTpsduJ 3 days ago Paramdeep Singh @oppomobileindia Very Beautiful Story 😍😍 I really Loved This ❤️❤️ Very Good Job OPPO 🤩 Hats Off To You OPPO 😍😍… https://t.co/psITOIIZRQ 4 days ago RPRNA Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design revealed ahead of October 19 launch for more information visit :… https://t.co/06y3msRtLY 4 days ago Sachin Kumar Tech Wrap: Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design revealed, Xiaomi fixes glitch in its Weather App and more - HT Tech… https://t.co/AXpC0k82v0 4 days ago Gizinfo.com #OPPOF17Pro Diwali Edition design revealed ahead of today's launch https://t.co/XKSOGRbIg1 https://t.co/2kb7KMgPD5 4 days ago Hindustan Times Tech Here your tech wrap of the day! https://t.co/K2KKr4ou3Z 5 days ago