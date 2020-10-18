Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design teased ahead of official India launch

BGR India Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Oppo recently launched its F17 Pro smartphone in India and now, the brand is all set to unveil a Diwali-special edition on October 19. The company is yet to reveal the price, sale, and other details of the upcoming Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition. The latest teaser from the brand confirms that the special edition will be […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 45 foreign diplomats attending 1st edition of 'Sushma Swaraj Lectures': MEA

45 foreign diplomats attending 1st edition of 'Sushma Swaraj Lectures': MEA 01:36

 1st edition of 'Sushma Swaraj Lectures' was inaugurated on October 15, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava during a press conference. "The 1st edition of 'Sushma Swaraj Lectures' designed to introduce India to foreign diplomats posted in Delhi, was inaugurated...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How can India be made safer for women? [Video]

How can India be made safer for women?

The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country.The case has also..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
Mercedes-Benz Actros Edition 2 Driving Video [Video]

Mercedes-Benz Actros Edition 2 Driving Video

Whereas with the new Actros F, Mercedes-Benz Trucks especially focuses on customers who mainly want the greatest possible functionality from a commercial vehicle with the three-pointed star, the Actros..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

OPPO_Mobile_MP

OPPO #BeTheLight to spread the light this Diwali when you gift the delight of #OPPOF17Pro Diwali Edition, sparkling with… https://t.co/Z029ghHHRg 3 days ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @IndiaTodayTech: Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition brings design inspired by lights, crackers alongside power bank, mobile case https://t.co/… 3 days ago

IndiaTodayTech

IndiaTodayTech Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition brings design inspired by lights, crackers alongside power bank, mobile case https://t.co/vbdXTpsduJ 3 days ago

Param_Sidhu77

Paramdeep Singh @oppomobileindia Very Beautiful Story 😍😍 I really Loved This ❤️❤️ Very Good Job OPPO 🤩 Hats Off To You OPPO 😍😍… https://t.co/psITOIIZRQ 4 days ago

RPRNANews

RPRNA Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design revealed ahead of October 19 launch for more information visit :… https://t.co/06y3msRtLY 4 days ago

sac_isin

Sachin Kumar Tech Wrap: Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design revealed, Xiaomi fixes glitch in its Weather App and more - HT Tech… https://t.co/AXpC0k82v0 4 days ago

Gizinfo_

Gizinfo.com #OPPOF17Pro Diwali Edition design revealed ahead of today's launch https://t.co/XKSOGRbIg1 https://t.co/2kb7KMgPD5 4 days ago

HTTech

Hindustan Times Tech Here your tech wrap of the day! https://t.co/K2KKr4ou3Z 5 days ago