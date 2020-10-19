Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic

The Verge Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classicFrictional Games

When is a society — or a life — past saving? The reassuring answer is never. But Amnesia: Rebirth, the latest game from Swedish studio Frictional, isn’t designed to be reassuring.

Rebirth is a successor to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a 2010 horror classic defined by its shameless jump scares; grotesque monsters; and chilling story about guilt, cruelty, and memory. Frictional has gone back to Amnesia a couple of times. First with a short 2011 add-on called Justine, and again by publishing Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, a separate game developed by The Chinese Room. But Rebirth, which will be released tomorrow, is the first new, full-length game in the series.

Amnesia: Rebirth has an immediately familiar cadence. Like The Dark Descent, it’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Friction Friction Force resisting the relative motion of solid surfaces, fluid layers, and material elements sliding against each other


The Chinese Room

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Creating Complex Horror In Narrative Games Like Amnesia: Rebirth & Soma [Video]

Creating Complex Horror In Narrative Games Like Amnesia: Rebirth & Soma

Today Ars Technica takes you inside the mind of Frictional Games co-founder Thomas Grip to dissect the philosophy behind their critically-acclaimed horror games. From 2010’s Amnesia: The Dark Descent..

Credit: Ars Technica     Duration: 46:14Published

Tweets about this

aidaakl

Aida Akl Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic by Adi Robertson https://t.co/d6jzcADefi @verge @thedextriarchy 37 seconds ago

boreronews

BoreroNews TheVerge: Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic https://t.co/I9Y0jgCh06 4 minutes ago

metabloks

Seymour Steinek Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic https://t.co/PhWWcdKSr7 #metabloks 15 minutes ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic https://t.co/pQ4WCOXFI2 https://t.co/9iFgwO4Na6 17 minutes ago

Farhann8

Farhan Rasheed Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic https://t.co/Yg7Fgdcr1I 18 minutes ago

gadgetmanjay

Gadget Man Jay Tech Update: Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic https://t.co/DqNzKeZgrK ...Let's Discuss?… https://t.co/udOmNK02tz 21 minutes ago

ISFeedNews

ISFeed Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic https://t.co/mF0QQtcVPS 34 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic Read More in https://t.co/hzdrRCB6fc Thank you verge Xipe_tech 42 minutes ago