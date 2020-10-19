|
Amnesia: Rebirth is an elegant sequel to a horror classic
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Frictional Games
When is a society — or a life — past saving? The reassuring answer is never. But Amnesia: Rebirth, the latest game from Swedish studio Frictional, isn’t designed to be reassuring.
Rebirth is a successor to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a 2010 horror classic defined by its shameless jump scares; grotesque monsters; and chilling story about guilt, cruelty, and memory. Frictional has gone back to Amnesia a couple of times. First with a short 2011 add-on called Justine, and again by publishing Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, a separate game developed by The Chinese Room. But Rebirth, which will be released tomorrow, is the first new, full-length game in the series.
Amnesia: Rebirth has an immediately familiar cadence. Like The Dark Descent, it’s...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Friction Force resisting the relative motion of solid surfaces, fluid layers, and material elements sliding against each other
The Chinese Room
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this