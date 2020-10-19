Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion

Business Insider Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Local blockbusters have helped the China box office recover while US theaters continue to struggle amid the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHINA Trilogy [Video]

ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHINA Trilogy

ONCE UPON A TIME IN CHINA Trilogy - Starring Jet Li as the real life Cantonese folk hero, Wong Fei-hung, a physical embodiment of traditional Chinese values and moral incorruptibility, the ONCE UPON A..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:07Published
WILL SMITH THE PRINCE OF HOLLYWOOD Documentary movie [Video]

WILL SMITH THE PRINCE OF HOLLYWOOD Documentary movie

WILL SMITH THE PRINCE OF HOLLYWOOD Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: It’s not a rags to riches story. Nor was he born of Hollywood royalty. But, Willard Carroll Smith knew what he wanted way..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office [Video]

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office

A protest was organised against China outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. The 3-day long demonstration, consisting of a photo exhibition, was organised by a group called the World..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

China’s Box Office Hits $2 Billion, Overtakes North America

 China’s year-to-date box office came within a whisker of $2 billion on Sunday, with the latest weekend adding $46.4 million to the...
Upworthy

It's Official: China Overtakes North America as World's Biggest Box Office in 2020

 9:43 PM PDT 10/18/2020 by Patrick Brzeski FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME
Upworthy

10 shopping deals for 10.10 Day and now, they’re all an extra 20% off

 TLDR: Take an extra 20 percent off these already heavily discounted gadgets as part of the 10.10 Shopping Day deals. If you thought Black Friday was the...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

TheCuckoosNest7

[email protected] RT @businessinsider: The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion https://t.co/… 0 seconds ago

iElielSepulchro

Eliel Sepulchro The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/Z4AUyHN5nl 7 minutes ago

ManLeeHood

Manny Hood The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion https://t.co/RkACnSXHqE 9 minutes ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/mbfk7Exfrc 10 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/HWWOZh0XEC 11 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/FmF183wBtu 11 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion https://t.co/8VnZD9lsqf 12 minutes ago

OnkenCharles

Charles Onken Headlines from China: Based on Box Office Mojo's Data, China’s Box Office Just Surpassed That of North America for… https://t.co/ygRiPlAxCH 1 day ago