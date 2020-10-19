[email protected] RT @businessinsider: The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion https://t.co/… 0 seconds ago Eliel Sepulchro The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/Z4AUyHN5nl 7 minutes ago Manny Hood The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion https://t.co/RkACnSXHqE 9 minutes ago SPORTS CIRCUS INT. The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/mbfk7Exfrc 10 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/HWWOZh0XEC 11 minutes ago Principal-IT The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion… https://t.co/FmF183wBtu 11 minutes ago Business Insider The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion https://t.co/8VnZD9lsqf 12 minutes ago Charles Onken Headlines from China: Based on Box Office Mojo's Data, China’s Box Office Just Surpassed That of North America for… https://t.co/ygRiPlAxCH 1 day ago