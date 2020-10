Google Chrome lets you search through your open tabs, here’s how to try it Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Do you have a tab addiction? On a busy day, it can be pretty easy to accidentally open a few dozen tabs and quickly lose track of the one you need. Luckily, there’s a neat trick that can enable search for tabs in Google Chrome. Here’s how to use it.



more… Do you have a tab addiction? On a busy day, it can be pretty easy to accidentally open a few dozen tabs and quickly lose track of the one you need. Luckily, there’s a neat trick that can enable search for tabs in Google Chrome. Here’s how to use it.more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources With New Tools, Chrome Does Remote Workers A Solid



If you're an avid user of Google's Chrome browser, be sure to get the latest update. According to Gizmodo, Chrome is rolling out a handful of new tools that should make working from home a fair bit.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this