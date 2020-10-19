Controller Gear Nintendo Switch/Lite Backpacks now 40% off + cases from $6
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Amazon is now offering the Controller Gear Mini Backpack for Nintendo Switch/Lite for *$29.99 shipped* in the Mario Plaid, Animal Crossing New Horizons Teal Leaves, and the Tom Nook Quilted styles. This officially licensed backpack usually fetches $50 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Made of a water-resistant polyester with metal zippers and adjustable straps, each of these models feature a special design based on the aforementioned Nintendo franchises. You’ll find space for Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite inside along with compartments for your games and accessories as well. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the official Controller Gear Nintendo accessories. more…