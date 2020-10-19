|
Queenstown ponders over driverless shuttle bus idea from Xero founder
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
By Hamish Cardwell of RNZ Billionaire Xero founder Rod Drury is behind an idea for driverless public transport being considered for Queenstown.The project is still in its early stages, with the NZ Transport Agency and Ministry...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rod Drury New Zealand businessman
Queenstown, New Zealand Resort town in Otago, New Zealand
Xero (company) Accounting software company
Radio New Zealand Public-service radio broadcast network
NZ Transport Agency
Tweets about this