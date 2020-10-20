Global  
 

Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0 “Etiona” Released: A 100% Free Operating System

Fossbytes Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Trisquel GNU/Linux is one of the few operating systems endorsed and listed under “Free GNU/Linux Distributions” by the Free Software Foundation. This is because Trisquel is a 100% free operating system that contains only free software with Linux-libre kernel. Recently, after more than two years of development, a new version, Trisquel 9.0 “Etiona,” has been […]
