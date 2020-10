Samsung Galaxy M21 receives price cut in offline stores Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has received a minor price cut in offline stores. The device is currently available for Rs 13,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The second 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 15,999. The price of both the configurations has been reduced by Rs 500, as per […] The Samsung Galaxy M21 has received a minor price cut in offline stores. The device is currently available for Rs 13,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The second 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 15,999. The price of both the configurations has been reduced by Rs 500, as per […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this