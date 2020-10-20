Global  
 

Austin-based Verifiable raises $3 million for its api toolkit to verify healthcare credentials

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Before Nick Macario launched Verifiable, the Austin-based company that just raised $3 million for its api toolkit that verifies healthcare credentials, he ran a series of other businesses designed to offer public credentials for professionals. His first foray into the world of identity management services was the personal website builder, branded.me. After that company was […]
