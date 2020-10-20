Global  
 

The US government plans to file antitrust charges against Google today

The Verge Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The US government plans to file antitrust charges against Google todayPhoto by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Bar has filed suit against Google for illegal monopolization of the search and ad markets, kicking off one of the largest antitrust cases in US history. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the case will focus on search and search-focused advertising, rather than the company’s broader targeted ad business.

According to the Journal’s sources, the Justice department will allege that Google “is maintaining its status as gatekeeper to the internet through an unlawful web of exclusionary and interlocking business agreements that shut out competitors.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen has announced a briefing later this morning, which is likely to provide more details on the case.

The case is one of the...
