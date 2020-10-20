AMD’s 20.10.1 Radeon Adrenalin Driver Adds Support for New Games Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

AMD has made available a new version of its Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition Graphics driver, namely 20.10.1 Optional (20.20.33.01), which makes sure uploading/streaming content to YouTube works properly and adds support for new titles. Specifically speaking, the current release provides an optimal gaming experience when playing Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Watch Dogs: Legion, DIRT 5 Early Access, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Pre-Patch games. Moreover, AMD manages to improve audio stability when using the HDMI port on Radeon RX 5000 cards, resolve frame rate fluctuation when exiting a Vulkan API game (for multi-monitor configurations), and recognize and list Genshin Impact in Radeon Software gaming tab. In addition to that, version 20.10.1 enhances Radeon RX 5000 compatibility with certain Windows screensavers (such as Bubbles), resolves graphical corruptions seen on multi-monitor setups (for the same GPU), and fixes Radeon Settings upgrade function. Regard...

