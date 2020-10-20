|
4K TVs from Toshiba and LG are up to $500 off at Amazon and Best Buy
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Prime Day was last week, but some retailers are still putting forth some deals that give Amazon’s event a run for its money — no Prime membership required. Best Buy is one of those retailers, hosting deals on Nest home security systems and 4K TVs. Speaking of, you can save $120 on Toshiba’s 55-inch model shown above, which stands above the other Fire TV Edition models with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The picture quality and design probably won’t blow you away, but it’s a very good value. The final price is $330.
Image: LG
LG’s 55-inch CX OLED television that launched in late spring is down to its lowest price at Amazon and Best Buy. Usually $2,000, it’s $500 off at $1,500. That’s quite the price gap between this...
