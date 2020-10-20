Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4K TVs from Toshiba and LG are up to $500 off at Amazon and Best Buy

The Verge Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
4K TVs from Toshiba and LG are up to $500 off at Amazon and Best BuyPrime Day was last week, but some retailers are still putting forth some deals that give Amazon’s event a run for its money — no Prime membership required. Best Buy is one of those retailers, hosting deals on Nest home security systems and 4K TVs. Speaking of, you can save $120 on Toshiba’s 55-inch model shown above, which stands above the other Fire TV Edition models with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The picture quality and design probably won’t blow you away, but it’s a very good value. The final price is $330.

Image: LG

LG’s 55-inch CX OLED television that launched in late spring is down to its lowest price at Amazon and Best Buy. Usually $2,000, it’s $500 off at $1,500. That’s quite the price gap between this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon to hire 100K seasonal workers for 2020 holiday season

 Amazon plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the 2020 holiday season, the company announced Tuesday. The retail giant’s planned hiring haul is half of the..
WorldNews

Amazon is turning Audible into a true podcast app, but it’s got a long way to go

 Illustrations by Alex Castro / The Verge

Audible is turning into more of a podcast app. The company announced today that its catalog now contains..
The Verge

Apple’s AirPods Pro are $200 at Amazon and B&H Photo today

 Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

You can grab the AirPods Pro for just $200 at Amazon and B&H Photo today. Normally, these wireless earbuds cost $249...
The Verge

Amazon’s Fire tablets are getting new smart home controls

 Image: Amazon

Amazon is adding a new menu to select Fire tablets to control Alexa-compatible smart home gadgets, the company has announced. The Device..
The Verge
Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers [Video]

Amazon Will Hire 100,000 Seasonal Workers

On Tuesday, Amazon announced Tuesday that it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holidays. The company said it's looking for workers across experience and skill levels to help pack and ship holiday orders. Business Insider reports that the new roles bring Amazon's total hiring to more than 400,000 since March. The company has faced a rise in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Best Buy Best Buy Consumer electronics retailer

Where to buy refurbished products

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Buying a refurbished device rather than one that’s brand-new can save you a ton of money. However, these..
The Verge

You can save $40 when you preorder Apple’s new iPad Air at Amazon or Walmart

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you were tossing around picking up Apple’s new iPad Air, which my colleague Dieter Bohn says is the best tablet..
The Verge

Best Buy resurrected some of the best Prime Day deals today

 Amazon’s Echo Studio Smart Speaker | Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Prime Day 2020 may have ended, but Best Buy is bringing back some of the..
The Verge

Pokémon Sword and Shield are $40 each at Amazon and Best Buy

 Image: Nintendo / Game Freak

Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch have somehow resisted much in the way of a major price drop since they..
The Verge

Whole Foods now offers free one-hour grocery pickup at all US stores

 Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Amazon Prime subscribers now get free one-hour grocery pickup at all of Whole Foods’ 487 US stores, Amazon..
The Verge

4K resolution 4K resolution Video size standard

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Best Kitchen Finds to Buy From Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide Before They Sell Out [Video]

The Best Kitchen Finds to Buy From Amazon’s Holiday Gift Guide Before They Sell Out

Some items are even on sale!

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Five Tracks That Define Headie One

Five Tracks That Define Headie One From drill outlaw to genuine mainstream phenomenon... Had you told anyone during the fledgling years of drill rap’s emergence onto the UK music scene, that...
Clash

New Backbone One Controller Brings a Console-Like Gaming Experience to iPhone

 Apple's iPhone and iPad have supported gaming controllers for quite some time now, and there are several on the market, but the new Backbone One controller is...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Loop Insights partners with Summit One Source to bring COVID-19 testing and tracing to major US organizations

 Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RAMF) inked a new agreement with workforce solutions firm Summit Services Inc dba Summit One Source to deploy COVID-19 lab...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this